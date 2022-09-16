Arcadia Primary School teacher stabbed in front of learners for cellphone

Cape Town - A Grade 2 teacher at Arcadia Primary School in Bonteheuwel was stabbed by an intruder while she was in her classroom. Parents of Grade 2 learners were told to fetch their children after the incident.

The teacher was rushed to hospital on Thursday, after being stabbed in the shoulder in front of the pupils. Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said the incident occurred at about 8.50am. “According to reports, a 53-year-old female teacher of the school was busy in class when an unknown, masked, male person entered her class and stabbed her once on the left shoulder. When she fell to the ground, the male asked for her cellular telephone and took it from her table and fled the scene.”

Van Wyk said a case of aggravated robbery was opened for investigation. Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said the teacher has been discharged from hospital. He said law enforcement was searching for the culprit.

McKenzie said the school had a Community Ambassador and Walking Bus volunteers, but no formal security. Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department was extremely disturbed by the incident. She said the perpetrator allegedly jumped over a high wired and spiked perimeter fence and entered the classroom. Hammond said the police were called.

“Thankfully the wounds are not serious. However, such an incident is extremely traumatic for the teacher, the learners and the entire school community. The WCED has arranged for counselling support. We sincerely hope the perpetrator is apprehended by SAPS as soon as possible.” Education MEC David Maynier urged anyone with information about the perpetrator to contact the police. “Someone, somewhere, knows the perpetrator and must do the right thing by turning them in,” he said.

Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum chairperson Graham Lindhorst said: “Lately not break-ins (reported) in the schools in the area, but you’ll have your odd guy that would walk around and look suspicious because of the area they’re living in. “We need to find out how it is possible that a guy could just walk in, and if we need to put things in place with the school and the Education Department, then we will have to. Our teachers are our mothers and fathers; we cannot have our families so vulnerable.” He said gang-related activity was predominant in the community, with robberies and contact crimes.