Cape Town - Nobel Peace Prize winner and Cape Town’s Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, 88, has been admitted to hospital, his wife, Leah Tutu, says.
Tutu said her husband was admitted on Wednesday for a “stubborn infection”, a similar condition which caused him to be admitted to hospital over the past few years.
Tutu became renowned as a peace-builder, and chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. He has also been a vocal critic of the ANC over its handling of corruption scandals.
On Wednesday evening Archbishop Thabo Makgoba said that he visited Tutu in hospital and found him to be in good spirits.
"I went to see him in the evening, where I found him lucid and engaging. He said he is as good as he can be for an 88-year-old, especially in view of his ill-health in childhood.