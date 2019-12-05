Archbishop Thabo Makgoba visited Tutu 'to scold him out of hospital'









Nobel Peace Prize winner and Cape Town’s Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, 88, has been admitted to hospital, his wife, Leah Tutu, says. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency Cape Town - Nobel Peace Prize winner and Cape Town’s Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, 88, has been admitted to hospital, his wife, Leah Tutu, says. Tutu said her husband was admitted on Wednesday for a “stubborn infection”, a similar condition which caused him to be admitted to hospital over the past few years. Tutu became renowned as a peace-builder, and chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. He has also been a vocal critic of the ANC over its handling of corruption scandals. On Wednesday evening Archbishop Thabo Makgoba said that he visited Tutu in hospital and found him to be in good spirits. "I went to see him in the evening, where I found him lucid and engaging. He said he is as good as he can be for an 88-year-old, especially in view of his ill-health in childhood.

"When I told him that I had told Leah I was coming to scold him out of hospital, he chuckled warmly, which is a good sign. He also said he apologised for making me do so many hospital visits."

"Before leaving, we said the Lord's Prayer together and I gave him a blessing," Makgoba said.

"Please pray for him, for Mama Leah, for Trevor, Thandi, Nontombi and Mpho and their familes, and for the doctors treating him."

Many have done just that and extended their well-wishes to Tutu.

Fran Harrod - Prayers for my favorite living saint.

Leonie Brooks - Praying for Archbishop Tutu’s complete healing

Carla Lee McLachlan - Get well soon Arch! Many blessings and love being sent to you.

Marjorie Seawell - Holding you in my heart, my friend.