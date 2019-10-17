Argus columnist, developer featured in international book









Bilal Kathrada Cape Town - Local software developer and trainer, Bilal Kathrada, has been featured in an internationally-published book. The book, Developer, Advocate!, authored by Geertjan Wielenga, senior principal product manager at Oracle, features 32 of the industry’s most prominent developer advocates, from companies such as Oracle, Microsoft, Google and Amazon. These advocates run the gamut from working at large software vendors to small start-ups, with independent developer advocates who work within organisations or for themselves. They describe what it’s like to turn a lifelong passion for knowledge sharing about tech into a rewarding career. “It is truly an honour to have an entire chapter of the book written about me. Even to be mentioned alongside the likes of Scott Davis, Venkat Subramaniam and Matt Raible, is a huge honour,” said Kathrada. “I am truly grateful to the author for considering me.”

Kathrada has spent the past 15 years teaching, lecturing and mentoring people in the field of software development. He was the winner of the Vodacom AppStar award in 2012, and runs IT Varsity, a start-up dedicated to empowering people with software development skills.

He is also a columnist for the Cape Argus and its sister titles The Daily News and The Star, in which he writes about the latest technology trends.

“I sincerely hope being featured in the book will give impetus to the work we are doing in South Africa,” said Kathrada. “Our vision is to transform the tech sector in the country by producing some of the best and most innovative tech minds.”

The book is available for purchase on Amazon, or directly from Packt Publishing.