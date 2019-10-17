The book, Developer, Advocate!, authored by Geertjan Wielenga, senior principal product manager at Oracle, features 32 of the industry’s most prominent developer advocates, from companies such as Oracle, Microsoft, Google and Amazon.
These advocates run the gamut from working at large software vendors to small start-ups, with independent developer advocates who work within organisations or for themselves.
They describe what it’s like to turn a lifelong passion for knowledge sharing about tech into a rewarding career.
“It is truly an honour to have an entire chapter of the book written about me. Even to be mentioned alongside the likes of Scott Davis, Venkat Subramaniam and Matt Raible, is a huge honour,” said Kathrada. “I am truly grateful to the author for considering me.”