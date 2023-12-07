‘Armed and dangerous’ men sought in connection with murders of two LEAP officers

Cape Town - A warrant of arrest has been issued for three armed and dangerous men linked to the murder of two Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) officers. Lindikhaya Mbeki, Khangelani Mbobo and Khangelani Matroos are on the run after the killings.

In the first incident, the suspects were alleged to have killed three people, including an off-duty officer, in Old Crossroads, Nyanga, in May. They are also sought for the murder of on-duty officer Zamikhaya Kwinana. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said: “An urgent appeal is hereby made to the public to assist police to trace the wanted suspects.

“They are linked to a triple murder in Old Crossroads in Nyanga during May, where one of the victims was a Leap officer, as well as the death of another Leap officer who was shot during the taxi violence protest in August 2023. Warrants for their arrests have been issued by the court. “During the first incident, Nyanga police responded to a murder scene in Sonwabile Drive, Old Crossroads on Thursday, May 18 at around 2.15pm, where the bodies of three male victims were discovered. The victims came under fire while sitting in a VW Polo Vivo. One of the victims was identified as Siphelo Magwa, 25, an off-duty Leap officer. Siphelo Magwa pic supplied “During the second incident on August 4, at around 8pm, Leap officer Zamikhaya Kwinana, 32, and his colleagues were patrolling in a law enforcement vehicle when they came under attack during the taxi violence protest in Nyanga. Kwinana sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his head during the incident.”

Pojie said the detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Investigation Unit were hard at work in collaboration with the City of Cape Town’s investigative unit to trace and apprehend the wanted suspects. “We appeal to anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to establish contact with the investigating officers, Mtheto Mxabaniso on 082 339 7329, or Lukhanyo Magathla on 082 411 3245. “Alternatively, Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111 or the mobile application My SAPS can be used. Callers may remain anonymous. The suspects are regarded as armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”

Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith appealed to the public to come forward if they have information about the suspects’ whereabouts, and reminded the public about the R1.35 million reward offered. “The loved ones and colleagues of the victims remain devastated by their deaths, and bringing the killers to justice remains a priority. “We remind the public that the reward of R1.35 million posted after the death of officer Kwinana is still available. The reward amount is unprecedented, and was made possible when several benefactors approached the City requesting to pledge additional amounts to the reward already offered.