Armed gunmen storm care centre for girls in Elsies River

Cape Town - The Department of Social Development evacuated the Vredelus Child and Youth Care Centre in Elsies River following a robbery this week and several previous safety concerns and attempts to gain entry to the premises. This after a group of armed men stormed the premises for girls who are in conflict with the law at around 10pm on Monday. The men overpowered the security staff and attempted to access the girls in safe care, said the department.

The department said it was now assessing its short- and long-term plans for the centre. All staff and residents were evacuated to a secondary, secure location and staff and residents were receiving counselling, and the parents of the girls contacted. None of the residents were injured, according to the department.

Security measures have been put in place to protect the infrastructure, and the State Security Agency, as well as the Department of Community Safety have been asked to assist with an investigation. The facility had been the target of several attempts to gain access to the facility in August, by cutting through the perimeter fence, and ongoing safety incidents outside the centre. Due to this, the department is accessing possible alternative sites to accommodate the girls in the medium and long term. The department thanked the facilities staff who acted swiftly to ensure the safety of residents, as well as the Department of Community Safety and security company personnel for their assistance and the police.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said four armed suspects stormed the premises in Elsies River, pointed a firearm at one security guard and took another’s cellphone. “During the robbery, no security guard was injured or assaulted,” said Traut. Anti-crime activist and United Public Safety co-ordinator, based in Elsies River, Imraahn Mukaddam said, “The Huis Vredelus case is very puzzling as it is difficult to determine what the motive for the attack could be.