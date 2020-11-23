Armed robbers hit Grassy Park liquor store

Cape Town - Grassy Park police are investigating a robbery at a liquor store in Parkwood that took place at the weekend.

Robbers entered Fairpark Liquor Store in Kestrel Way, Parkwood, Grassy Park, on Saturday at 7.40pm.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said a 42-year-old man was in the store when two male suspects entered it, and one of them threatened the man with a firearm.

“The suspects took cellular phones and an undisclosed amount of cash and fled,” said Van Wyk.

However, the spokesperson for the Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF), Philip Bam, said five armed men entered the store just before closing time, and that cash and liquor had been taken.