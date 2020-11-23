Armed robbers hit Grassy Park liquor store
Cape Town - Grassy Park police are investigating a robbery at a liquor store in Parkwood that took place at the weekend.
Robbers entered Fairpark Liquor Store in Kestrel Way, Parkwood, Grassy Park, on Saturday at 7.40pm.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said a 42-year-old man was in the store when two male suspects entered it, and one of them threatened the man with a firearm.
“The suspects took cellular phones and an undisclosed amount of cash and fled,” said Van Wyk.
However, the spokesperson for the Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF), Philip Bam, said five armed men entered the store just before closing time, and that cash and liquor had been taken.
“Some bystanders were forced into the building, but nobody was injured,” said Bam.
He called on the community to be on the alert, and to report suspicious behaviour, especially around businesses. “The CPF calls on the community to be alert, especially on Monday mornings when businesses are attacked at opening time – where criminals are looking for weekend takings. Police must react to all reports of suspicious people. Together we can make our communities safe,” he said.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.
Cape Argus