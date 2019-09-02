The raid by the police and army on the premises of the old Woodstock hospital was likened by Reclaim the City to police conduct during the apartheid era. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

CAPE TOWN - The raid by the police and army on the premises of the old Woodstock hospital in Cape Town was carried out because of a surge in violent crime in the suburb following the occupation of the building by Reclaim the City, Western Cape Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz has told the provincial legislature. Fritz said in reply to a question from Good party secretary general Brett Herron, the serious nature of the crimes merited calling on the South African National Defence Force to assist local police and the metro police with the cordon and search operation conducted on July 25.

"Complaints were received from the community. Since the occupation of the building there has been anti-social behaviour around the building including drug activities, gun shots as well as an increase in burglaries and violent crimes in the area," he said in the reply sent to Herron late on Friday.

Fritz said soldiers were deployed to secure the perimeter of the hospital during the raid and calling them in was justified by the serious nature of the crimes report to the Woodstock police station.

"The serious nature of crimes and complaints received by the station commander warranted deployment of sufficient resources."

Fritz said the soldiers were not diverted from Operation Lockdown, the deployment of the army to the Cape Flats to combat gang-related crime.

"No members of the SANDF were diverted from the Cape Flats – Operation Lockdown continued with allocated resources from SANDF."

The raid was likened by Reclaim the City to police conduct during the apartheid era.

The organisation, which militates for low cost housing developments in Cape Town, orchestrated the occupation of the disused hospital in March 2017 and strenuously denies that any of the more than 700 occupants are linked to crime.