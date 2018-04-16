Cape Town - Former top cop Arno Lamoer and his co-accused may not face any jail time for a fraud and corruption conviction.

Prosecutor Billy Downer said the State would ask for a correctional supervision sentence, as opposed to a custodial sentence, as agreed upon with Lamoer’s defence team.

Downer said the State had informed the defence and the accused that the minimum sentence of 15 years would not be applicable in this matter.



However, Western Cape High Court presiding Judge Rosheni Allie reminded the two parties involved that whether or not the minimum sentence was imposed, remained at the court’s discretion.

Lamoer and three brigadiers - Darius van der Ross, Sharon Govender, and her husband Colin Govender - and businessman Salim Dawjee, faced 109 charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering involving R1.6million.

The charges against Sharon were withdrawn.

Lamoer and his co-accused entered into a plea and sentence agreement. However, the case had depleted Lamoer’s funds, resulting in him representing himself.

Dawjee’s legal representative, Advocate William King SC asked the court for a postponement.

He said the State’s heads of argument appeared as if the State was seemingly reneging on the agreement for a non-custodial sentence. King was quickly reassured by Downer, who said the State was not going back on its word.

The sentencing proceedings resume today, 17 April.

