Arrest after Cape traffic cop is gunned down during routine traffic stop

Cape Town - One person was arrested in connection with the murder of City traffic officer Walton John van Rooyen, 49, who was shot dead in Kensington during a routine traffic stop on Tuesday. The metro police arrested the suspect in the area and he was detained at the Kensington police station, mayco member for safety and security JP Smith. A source said: “Two guys were arrested, one ran away to the N1 direction with handcuffs still on.” Smith said the arrest was cold comfort for the loved ones and friends of officer Van Rooyen, “but I would like to extend my gratitude to the metro police and the SAPS officers who responded very quickly to find the suspect”. He said the City was shocked, saddened and angered by the senseless murder, and said preliminary information indicated that the officer had pulled over a mini-bus taxi when the driver allegedly attacked him.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said Van Rooyen was shot and killed in Acre Road, Kensington, allegedly by a suspect he had arrested for a traffic violation.

Traut said it was suspected that the officer had arrested a taxi driver on the corner of 5th Avenue and Voortrekker Road, and was killed in his vehicle en route to the police station. “The circumstances surrounding the case are under investigation.”

Smith said the City called for the case to be dealt with swiftly by the courts to send a message that this type of heinous attack on the men and women in uniform would not be tolerated.

He said all the enforcement agencies - traffic service, law enforcement, metro police and specialised units - were working on an operation to clamp down on taxis to ensure the perpetrator was brought to book.

“Taxi enforcement takes place around the clock and we will intensify these operations. ”

Mayor Dan Plato authorised a R50000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer.

In addition, R5000 is offered by the Safety and Security Directorate for information that leads to the arrest.

DA provincial spokesperson on transport and public works, Daylin Mitchell, said: “We condemn such vicious attacks on any law enforcement officers in the strongest terms.

“This shooting was not only an unconscionable act of violence, but also against law and order, and the values that underpin our democracy.”

Mitchell said traffic officers were doing their duty in trying to ensure the safety of the road users. The attack showed the extent to which criminals would go to prevent this.

Anyone with information can call the nearest police station, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crimeline at 32211.

[email protected]