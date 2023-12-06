Arrest of four robbers in Woodstock puts a stop to string of robberies

Cape Town - Following a string of attacks by robbers who terrorised people in Lower Church Street, Woodstock, five people have been arrested. The arrests come after U-Watch Woodstock, Salt River Neighbourhood Watch, Woodstock and police actively patrolled the area over the weekend, saying the reports of robberies in the street were alarming.

“Over the last few days, five street robberies were reported on Lower Church Street as it crossed the railway lines. The shacks that have been built there have become a honeypot of criminal activity due to the land owners making no effort to secure them. “Woodstock police, however, were determined to put an end to these robberies,” said U-Watch Woodstock. Over the weekend, foot patrols managed to flush out four suspects matching the description of the robbers. Despite running away when they saw the SAPS, they couldn’t escape the long arm of the law.

“Thankfully, all four suspects are now in the cells, and no further robbery incidents have been reported.” The watch asked people who had been victims of robbery in Lower Church Street and who could identify their attackers in an ID parade to contact Woodstock SAPS. Woodstock police said there were increased patrols on Lower Church Street, which subsequently led to the arrests of four suspects between the ages of 29 and 40 on charges of robbery.

In October a City of Cape Town Law Enforcement officer was stabbed in the head in the same street after chasing down a criminal. The officer and two colleagues were patrolling Beach Road in Woodstock when they were flagged down by a victim of a robbery that had just occurred. Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason said: “The SAPS is the primary agency tasked with crime prevention.