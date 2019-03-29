Minister of Higher Education and Training Naledi Pandor officially launched the Artisan Development Centres of Specialisation partnership between the Department of Higher Education and Training and the Japan International Co-operation Agency at the Northlink TVET College, Wingfield Campus. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Artisan Development Centres of Specialisation has been launched by Minister of Higher Education and Training Naledi Pandor at the Northlink TVET College’s Wingfield campus in Goodwood. The Higher Education Department, in partnership with the Japan International Co-operation Agency (Jica), aims to provide support for the Centres of Specialisation at TVET colleges with artisan development skills.

Pandor said SA’s National Development Plan set the target of producing 30000 artisans each year by 2030.

However, she said they were battling to reach the target.

“I hope that, with the generous help of Japan, we will come a little closer to reaching it,” Pandor said.

She said although the programmes offered at colleges were still formally set as a required component of an apprenticeship, the reality was that their content was “seriously” out of date and employers who did training were forced to teach “trade theory” again, at their own expense.

“We are reforming the involvement of our colleges in the artisan development system and we are making progress,” Pandor said.

“The Centres of Specialisation Programme is paving the way for the transformation of our TVET college system to make them ever more relevant and responsive to industry labour-demand needs, at the same time lifting their capacity to deliver high-level quality occupational programmes,” she said.

According to Jica, they had decided to focus their support on the “fitter and turner trades”. In doing so, the Tshwane South TVET College in Centurion and the Northlink TVET College in the Western Cape were identified as the Jica support project sites.

Pandor said it was not only the two TVET colleges that benefit, but also companies which host the apprentices.

“It also provides us with a vehicle, whereby the lessons learnt can be shared with other colleges, in other places, in the future,” she said.

One of the apprenticeship trainees, Shaun Makhado said: “This will improve our skills and the quality of life of students.”

Northlink TVET College principal Leon Beech said they were one of the few colleges able to commence with a Centre of Specialisation that will now include fitting and turning.

He said they were grateful for the support of the Transport, Education and Training Authority, which contributed R165000 per apprentice to hosting companies. Beech said even though the project catered for 32 apprentices, “we have a further 442 fitting and turning students, 120 National Certificate Vocational (NCV), 180 N-rated programmes and 110 occupational students in fitting and turning”.

Beech told Pandor their focus, on the delivery of occupational programmes, was hamstrung because of limited state funding, accreditation, advancement of technology, staff development, work placement, expansion of workshops, and consolidation of properties.

