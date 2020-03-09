Arts and Culture department denies Robben Island Museum report is being ignored

Cape town - The secretary of the Ex-Political Prisoners Association (EPPA) has come under fire from the Department of Arts and Culture for a television interview he gave regarding a forensic report that reportedly implicates Robben Island Museum (RIM) council members in corrupt activities. EPPA secretary Mpho Masemola has been demanding the release of the Morar forensic investigation report into the management of the internationally recognised heritage site. On the SABC’s Morning Live show, Masemola repeated a claim that the department had abandoned the report. But the department spokesperson, Madimetja Moleba, said: “A bulk of the allegations raised by the EPPA could not be substantiated by evidence.” Moleba also said the department had “no intentions to abandon the findings of the report”.

“The RIM board will lead this process. Also noteworthy is that none of the new board members are implicated in the report.

“Masemola’s call for the disbandment of the board is baseless.

“The EPPA registered 19 allegations against RIM, all of which formed the basis of the investigation.

“It is also not true that the EPPA has been excluded from the activities of RIM. The EPPA has a representative on the board of RIM.

“The department made this arrangement, recognising the EPPA as a stakeholder at RIM.

“An advisory committee has been established to tackle issues relating to former political prisoners and the core mandate of the museum, which Masemola is deliberately omitting in his statements,” said Moleba.

Responding to the statement, Masemola said that while it was true that a member of the EPPA had been appointed to the RIM council, “the member is representing RIM’s interests”.

“The EPPA calls to have more members on the board were rejected by the minister.”

Masemola also questioned why the EPPA had not been involved in the tender for the RIM’s Memorialisation Project and why EPPA members employed on Robben Island were only temporary hires.

“Currently, there are more than five EPPA members who are employed on a temporary basis until the end of March. They will then be unemployed again,” said Masemola.

