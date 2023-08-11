Artscape a hive of activities for Women’s Humanity Arts Festival

Cape Argus - The Artscape Theatre Centre was the epicentre of women-led and focused events as part of the Artscape Women’s Humanity Arts Festival in commemorating National Women’s Day. The festival commenced at the start of Women’s Month, and will see an array of events taking place throughout August.

The theme for this year’s festival is “MILESTONES: Celebrating, Supporting, Empowering Women of Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.” Due to the taxi strike and related violence, Woman Zone’s Humanity Walk was held inside Artscape. Woman Zone marketing and chief librarian Beryl Eichenberger said the organisation started in 2012 to unite and connect women in Cape Town.

The organisation has a Women’s Library at Artscape, comprising books by, for and about women. The space is used for Book Club meetings, workshops and storytelling. Its Knit and Natter group met on Sunday as part of the festival, with items knitted or crocheted by the group to be donated to Neighbourhood Old Age Homes (Noah) Woodstock. “We will host a book club on August 12 from 10.30am to 12.30pm with local author Karen Lazar and The Story Club from 2pm to 4pm where storytellers Balisa Nathi will share and listen to stories. On August 26, we celebrate Sindiwe Magona’s 80th birthday with the launch of her new book.

“Our message is to connect and unite the women of Cape Town, to share, support and celebrate,” she said. The message on Women’s Day was that of unity and intolerance of gender-based violence in any form. “The feeling was very much one of unity and support made even more so because we refused to cancel the walk and revised the route so our poets had a voice and our message was clear.”

Artscape communications and brand management senior manager Simone Heradien said the “She Had a Name” exhibition and captivating poetry performances showcased the strength and resilience of women. Supported by a live band, rapper, singer, songwriter and music producer, Catherine Saint Jude Pretorius also known as Dope Saint Jude, performed at the Artscape yesterday. “Do Not Fear the Past: A Mother’s Words” took place on Women’s Day with another showing tomorrow at 6pm. The multi-media performance is a celebration and exploration of the theme of motherhood.