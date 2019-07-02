The Artscape Theatre Centre was awarded a Fair Saturday Foundation Award in Balboa, Spain, last month. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Artscape Theatre Centre was awarded a Fair Saturday Foundation Award in Balboa, Spain, last month. According to the Fair Saturday Awards committee, the centre was chosen for its “commitment to promoting essential values through its wide range of diverse and accessible programmes”.

Artscape chief executive Marlene le Roux accepted the award.

Her courage and determination were acknowledged as she was an advocate of human rights, especially for the rights of vulnerable groups such as the disabled.

Le Roux is the first South African and disabled recipient of a Fair Saturday Foundation Award.

“I am absolutely humbled to be included in your award list for this year, and it is an honour to do this presentation in the company of fellow Africans, the Ingoma Nshya, a drumming women’s group from Rwanda, and change-makers from Germany, Spain, the US and the Netherlands,” Le Roux said in her acceptance speech.

The award equally recognised her role in promoting social justice through culture and the Artscape Theatre Centre by making it a benchmark in terms of inclusion, civil empowerment and cultural expression.

In her speech, Le Roux also said: “Fair Saturday is described as a day to improve the world through arts and culture, and it is only fair to ask the pertinent question: have we been able to improve South Africa through arts and culture?

“And more specifically, is it at all possible to restore the humanity and hope of the people of South Africa through the arts, now living in a democratic, post-apartheid society?”