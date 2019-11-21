The walk will begin next year on March 22 and the launch of the WholeSun Bread Cape Town Big Walk in partnership with Double O, acknowledged all partners that participated in the journey since 2000 at an event last night.
The 20th big walk theme will focus on the call to end gender-based violence.
CTBW chairperson Dr Elias Parker said the big walk event has been accredited as the third largest social sporting event on the Cape Town social calendar.
The walk has also become the largest sporting event of its kind in the country.