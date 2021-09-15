As DA flights campaign posters in Cape Town, ANC yet to announce mayoral candidate

Cape Town – While the DA and Good parties hit the ground running with their mayoral candidates for the City of Cape Town, the ANC has yet to pick its flag-bearer. Yesterday, the Cape Town metro witnessed the DA’s first election posters with DA Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis face on them flighted in Observatory’s Lower Main Road.

At the same time the Good party’s mayoral candidate for the City Brett Herron held an event at Bobs Way in Eersterivier where he addressed community and beneficiaries on the delays on the Forest Village Housing Project. Brett Herron is the GOOD party's candidate for Cape Town mayor. Photo: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Recently appointed ANC provincial elections head Cameron Dugmore would not be drawn on a timetable for when the party would reveal its mayoral candidate for the City.

“The ANC will be embarking on internal processes to determine its mayoral candidate,” said Dugmore. Reached for comment on the issue, EFF provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego said the EFF didn’t have mayoral candidates. Asked about a general list of candidates, he said the party had a list that was yet to be confirmed, but that some of their candidates died after the registration period closed.

Meanwhile the Al Jama-Ah party leader Ganief Hendricks who is currently his party’s deployment to Parliament, said he would be running for mayor of Cape Town and will be looking for ANC support in his quest. Al Jamah-Ah candidate Ganief Hendricks. Picture: Supplied Hendricks said Al Jama-Ah would do a deal to put ANC candidates on its proportional representation list if the DA win its court bid to prevent candidates nomination from being reopened.

At the same time the ACDP has unveiled that MPL Ferlon Christians will be the party’s mayoral candidate. Launching his campaign, Christians said: “The City of Cape Town needs strong God-fearing leaders, to lead this beautiful city back to its full potential. “Our people are in dire need of better service delivery and better direction.”

The Cape Independence Party, formerly the Cape Party has also flighted its campaign posters across the Metro and party leader Jack Miller will be gunning for mayor. “As the name implies, the Cape Independence Party is standing on the platform to declare the Western Cape an independent country. “Just as UKIP in Britain stood for Brexit, so too, we at the Cape Independence Party here in the Cape stand for Capexit,” said Miller.