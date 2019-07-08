THE Zolani Youth Choir will represent South Africa at the World Choir Games in Belgium next year. Supplied

Cape Town - A youth choir in the small town of Ashton has been chosen to represent South Africa at the World Choir Games in Belgium next year and is in desperate need of funding in order to participate. Founded in 2012 by Odwa Mvunge, 31, who is a teacher at Ashton Combined Public School (CP), the Zolani Youth Choir was formed out of the sheer need to give the youth in the township an outlet to express their creativity.

“When I completed my studies at Nelson Mandela University in music education in 2011, I started working as a life orientation and creative arts teacher at Ashton CP and saw that young people in the area needed something creative and fun to keep them busy and out of trouble,” he said.

“I tried starting a few creative projects at the school, but when there was little interest shown I decided to start something of my own,”

Odwa said he started out with 45 choir members - all of whom are students - between the ages of 12 and 25 and there are now 30 young people who are part of the initiative.

“They are really eager to learn more about music and be trained as choral singers. We practise everyday in a shack behind my mother’s house, so it’s great that we will be given the chance to compete on an international stage,” he said.

Mvunge said he has seen a real change in the young people who are part of the choir and they are overjoyed to be given a platform to truly express themselves in a constructive way since the township of Zolani does not offer much in terms of extramural activities for the youth.

“We have achieved a lot as a choir. In May last year, we took second place at the Suidoosterfees and in July last year we won a Gold Certificate in Tshwane at the World Choir Games 2018 and came second overall in the contest,” he said.

“Our next big performance will be at the Poetry in McGregor Festival in August and we will also be performing at the South African Medical Research Council’s event at the CTICC in October. We have weddings and other events in-between.”

The choir needs to raise a total of R700000 to take part in the competition, scheduled to take place from July 5 to 15 next year.

