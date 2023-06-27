Aspiring cop, 23, died while waiting two hours before the ambulance came

Cape Town - A family said they were disappointed after they had to watch a loved one die while waiting for an ambulance. Craig van der Ventel, 23, was walking home from a street party in Bellville South early on Sunday morning, when he was attacked by unknown suspects. He tried to run back to the party, but was shot.

He ran to Nick Kearns Avenue where he waited for an ambulance and the police to arrive. His aunt Jennowene Jonkers said: “There was a street bash where young people got together and everyone was there. At about 4am he was walking home when he saw the suspects walking towards him. “He ran back to the side where the bash was, and they started shooting. It wasn’t a robbery because he still had his possessions with him and his jewellery. He was shot once in the chest, and the bullet went out on the left side.”

She told the Cape Argus that the police then arrived at the scene. “They told people who wanted to help not to take him to the hospital. No one was allowed to remove him from the scene. At the time Craig didn’t talk but his eyes were moving, that is how we knew he was still alive. “We waited for two long hours before the ambulance came. We feel disappointed that maybe he would have survived the attack if the ambulance had arrived earlier.”

Jonkers said no one had been arrested for the murder. “The police have been updating us that they are still looking for the suspects. It’s sad that he died this way as he was an aspiring cop, he studied social and society for law enforcement, he was going to graduate this year. “He was passionate about helping the community, he wanted to give back to them. He was a respectful young man.”

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Bellville South SAPS had registered a murder case following a shooting incident in Nick Kearns Avenue. “A 24-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded on Sunday morning, June 25. The victim sustained a gunshot to his stomach and was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack is unknown. “The suspects fled and have yet to be arrested. A murder case was registered for investigation.”