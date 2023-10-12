Assailants gun down security guards in Langa

Cape Town - Two security guards were gunned down while escorting a courier service vehicle in Langa. The two men, from Roosendal in Delft, were driving in a Toyota Starlet on Wednesday morning.

Both front windows were shot out and the scene was littered with 20 spent cartridge cases. A source said: “The pair were apparently escorting a courier guy when this happened; they were unarmed and were not wearing vests. “They worked for a security company in PE (Gqeberha). We’re struggling to find out what company they worked for but we know that they were escorting couriers.”

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said they were investigating a double murder. “Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident yesterday morning at about 7.54am in Libalele Drive, Langa, where two males aged 25 and 31 were shot and wounded are under investigation. “According to reports the victims were escorting a Toyota Hilux delivery vehicle when unknown suspects tried to rob the vehicle,” he explained.

“They intervened and the suspects started to shoot at them. Victims were shot multiple times. The passenger died on the scene while the driver succumbed to the wound sustained at a nearby hospital.” Van Wyk added that Langa police registered a double murder case for investigation. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The Langa Community Policing Forum said: “We are shocked about the shooting. It happened at the time that people were going to work or school.