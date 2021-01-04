Assault on pregnant woman by rugby player condemned

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Western Cape legislators have weighed in on an incident in December in which a rugby player allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman from Atlantis and hurled racial slurs at her. The player, who cannot be named until after he has appeared in court tomorrow (Tuesday January 5), was arrested in Langebaan and faces charges of assault and crimen injuria. The incident occurred on December 13 in the parking lot opposite Spar Tops in Melkbosstrand after a fender bender. The woman, Rhimondy Apollis, has since given birth. Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Community Safety, Cultural Affairs and Sport, Reagen Allen (DA), said: “I am shocked by the alleged incident and will write to the SAPS Provincial Commissioner in this regard, and request a full investigation to ensure justice is served. “Leaders in our society, including professional sportsmen, should set an example to others. Violence against women, regardless of the circumstances, should be condemned in the strongest terms, and any form of racism should not be tolerated.”

EFF provincial chairperson, Melikhaya Xego, said: “The Appollis family must open a case with the Equality Court too while the assault case is running in courts. These racists must be sued for their racial remarks.

“There is a tendency for white rugby players to unleash their cooped up racial hatred on Black and Coloured people. This racist scoundrel must await his court appearances in custody, therefore no bail must be granted until the courts finally express themselves on the matter,” said Xego.

EFF Western Cape Chairperson, Melikhaya Xego, said: “The Appollis family must open a case with the Equality Court too while the assault case is running in courts.” File Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

According to the executive director of the Ukubavimba Foundation, Venice Burgins, “The fact that this assault was on a 37-week pregnant woman in the presence of her mother and children leaves much to be desired of the character of the suspect which portrayed absolutely no respect for women and children.”

Standing Committee on Community Safety, Cultural Affairs and Sport member, Gillion Bosman (DA), said: “Gender based violence, or any violence irrespective of who the perpetrators are, is a massive problem in our country and the competent authorities need to send a strong message to would be perpetrators.”

Cape Argus