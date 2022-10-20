At least 262 Western Cape principals will reach retirement age in the next five years

Cape Town - Nearly 300 principals working at public schools in the Western Cape are expected to retire within the next five years. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) sees between 100 and 200 principals appointed at public schools annually.

Story continues below Advertisement

This was revealed in the WCED’s recently released annual report for the 2021/22 financial year. In 2021, 162 appointments were made, followed by 184 in 2020, and 163 in 2019. These figures have been consistent for over a decade ranging between 100 and 200 annual appointments. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the appointment of principals could not be limited to a certain number each year, and therefore varied and depended on a number of factors.

“It depends largely on the age cohort and numbers of principals for that particular year, which can result in retirement. In the majority of cases, retirement is the main reason for principals leaving their position, which then makes way for new appointees,” Hammond said. “Other reasons can be resignation – with better job opportunities and remuneration, emigration and bad health. In some cases it can sadly be as a result of death.” Data on the number and ages of current principals show that at least 262 principals will retire within the next five years, as they fall in the 60-65 age group. The lion share of principals had fallen in the 50-59 age group.

Story continues below Advertisement

Some principals in the 60-65 age group could opt for early retirement during the same period (next five years), with the number of those retiring expected to be higher. This year, 19 principals are at compulsory retirement age, Hammond said. “The WCED has placed a focused effort on the recruitment, selection and appointment of principals – with attention to improving selection criteria and training of SGBs in this regard; and training opportunities for aspirant principals.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is important that we address the future training and development needs of aspiring principals.” Foundation for Education and Social Justice Africa Deputy Chairperson Hendrick Makaneta said the appointments were often not enough as many principals were working in an acting capacity. [email protected]