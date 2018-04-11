Cape Town - At least 30 people were injured when a bus carrying County Fair employees overturned on the R101 at Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, on Thursday morning.

The City of Cape said the cause of the crash has not yet been determined, but a bus and a light delivery vehicle were involved in a collision.

"At this stage it is still unconfirmed but we are looking at 35 injuries it is a staff bus of County Fair," the City of Cape Town's Richard Coleman said.

ER24 was one of the emergency services that responded.

Picture: Supplied/City of Cape Town

"Thirty-two people were left injured this morning when a bus overturned on the R101 near Bloekmbos in the Western Cape," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

"ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the Metro Services and Life Healthcare already in attendance.

"A large bus was found lying on its right side across most of the road. The occupants had already climbed out of the vehicle and were found either walking around on the scene or seated on the side of the road.

Picture: Supplied/City of Cape Town

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that 32 patients had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene.

"Paramedics treated the patients for their injuries and thereafter transported them to various provincial and private hospitals for further care.

"The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," Meiring said.

@TheCapeArgus

[email protected]

Cape Argus