At least six stolen cars recovered by Cape metro cops in last two weeks

Cape Town – At least six stolen vehicles have been recovered in the last two weeks by City of Cape Town metro police officers, with the latest being recovered after a high-speed chase this weekend. The suspect busted by metro police in the latest incident was one of 398 arrests made by the City’s law enforcement agencies in the past week.

Metro police officers were conducting a vehicle checkpoint in Grassy Park on Sunday just before 10am when a driver refused to stop, and instead sped off. Officers caught up with the suspect in Victoria Road and soon discovered why he had tried to get away – the vehicle had been reported stolen in Delft. A 35-year-old suspect was detained at Grassy Park SAPS.

Over the weekend, officers also recovered a Toyota Avanza and Renault Kwid that had been hijacked in separate incidents. The Kwid was found parked outside the metro police base in Philippi, as well as a stolen motorbike in Eerste River thanks to a tip-off. In addition, metro police officers have also recovered at least six firearms in the past two weeks, one of which was reported stolen in 1993. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “In the first quarter of this financial year, metro police officers recovered 10 stolen vehicles. Now, in just the space of two weeks, they’ve had a hand in recovering at least six vehicles.

“Vehicle theft is unfortunately one of the many challenges that we face, but I also urge the public to please be cautious. Park in secure areas where possible, check that your car is locked and be very vigilant while on the road. “What’s also of interest and concern is that at least one of the stolen vehicles linked back to a Johannesburg case, as well as a firearm recovered by our traffic officers,” Smith said. “I do hope that the police investigations into these matters are able to provide some clarity on how these items ended up in our city.”

During general enforcement efforts over the past week, the metro police department made 102 arrests, including 19 for driving under the influence. Officers also issued 3 960 traffic and by-law fines. Cape Town traffic officers recorded 64 550 offences in the past week, made 60 arrests (48 for drunk-driving and 12 for reckless and negligent driving), impounded 296 vehicles and executed 3 272 warrants of arrest. On Sunday, traffic officers recovered a firearm at a vehicle checkpoint that had been reported stolen in Katlehong in 2007.

On Sunday, traffic officers recovered a firearm at a vehicle checkpoint that had been reported stolen in Katlehong in 2007. Picture: City of Cape Town Supplied The checkpoint in Mitchells Plain also resulted in 31 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol. The highest reading was 2.19mg/1 000ml, nearly 10 times over the legal limit. Meanwhile, City Law Enforcement conducted 628 operations, made 236 arrests and issued 3 308 notices over the past week.