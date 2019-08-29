The City of Cape Town plans to return the Green Point Market to its new location within the P4 parking area of the Green Point Athletics Stadium. Picture: Jason Boud/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town plans to return the Green Point Market to its new location within the P4 parking area of the Green Point Athletics Stadium. The market was relocated previously to make way for the construction of the Cape Town Stadium and the surrounding Green Point Urban Park. A Market Facilitator was appointed, as an interim measure in the short-term to manage, on behalf of the City, the processes and engagements associated with the return of the Green Point Market, thereby ensuring that is was inclusive, vibrant and sustainable.

"The first and most important task was for the facilitator to do a call-back of all historical traders who were a part of the original market. Thusfar, a total of 98 former trades were identified and have been verified. The next phase of the programme required the coordination and facilitation of a workshop to develop a vision, market management model and structure for the market in conjunction with the trader organisations," said Mayco Member for Urban Management, Grant Twigg.

The inputs from various trader organizations, assisted immensely in the process of reopening the market. In his regard an email address and dedicated line was set up for liaising with the traders.

After much deliberation, all parties settled on the P4 parking area (yellow shaded areas on the diagram), just outside of the Green Point Athletics Stadium, as the most viable spot for the market.

"The trader representatives have submitted their preferred lay-out plan, which we have taken cognizance of and this will be used as a basis for the development of the Green Point Trading Plan," said Twigg.

The attached diagram/photo shows the parking areas (in red) that will be available for members of the public who make their way to the market.

After extensive engagement with the trader representatives, a vision for the Green Point Market was decided upon. It was unanimously agreed that a maximum of 200 traders be catered for. Additionally, all were in agreement that the market should:

be visually attractive, safe and secure.

contribute to place making and creates an authentic Cape Town experience.

offer retail products that cater for a diverse range customers.

be financially viable for traders, customers and the City.

be well managed, in a clearly defined spatial area.

operate in a manner that respects the environmental, heritage and historic significance of the area.

remain a publicly accessible space for the benefit of residents and visitor, and foster social integration.

"The City has received the close-out report from the facilitator and will now embark on a process to implement the market. This would entail the approval of a trading plan for the Green Point Market," added Twigg.

After discussing the various management model options with the participants it was unanimously decided that the best structure for the market would be the Hybrid Management Model, which means that both the City and the traders will jointly manage the market.

Following the internal consultation process , an Open Day will be arranged by Subcouncil 16 to give external stakeholders an opportunity to provide their comments and inputs to the proposed Green Point Trading Plan. The Trading Plan comments will be included in the Subcouncil report for October 2019 followed by a report to the Mayoral Committee in November this year.

The report will serve before full Council scheduled for December 2019.

Twigg added: "We have made good headway in this process to get the market up and running once again. I remain positive that there will be no further delays. We will communicate further as the process unfolds and advise closer to the time when the market will start."