Athlone High School seeks to expand its music department

by KRISTIN ENGEL

Cape Town - Athlone High School has appealed for assistance from the public as it seeks to expand the offering of its music department.

Since its establishment in 1947, the school has been a lodestar in the Athlone community with many.

Now it seeks funding to not only expand the offering of its music department but also to make music an official subject offered to school’s learners to stimulate their cultural and academic development.

Athlone High’s principal Vincent Hendricks said that it was unfortunate that his school was not an arts-focused.

“There is great value in giving our learners music education and it is a shame that they aren’t afforded that opportunity due to the music department being underfunded and under-resourced.

“The difference music can make in a child’s life is instrumental.

“It encourages children to stay off the streets as well as positively affect cognitive thinking, languages, mathematics and so many other areas of life,” says Hendricks.

He said that children were in need of extracurricular activities to nurture other cultural interests they may have.

The school’s creative arts teacher Ashleigh September is the spearhead behind the drive promote music at the school and says that there are a variety of opportunities for learners to pursue music after high school but in order for them to be eligible for these opportunities, they need to have a decent music education in high school that prepares them.

September says: “These kids are gifted and they deserve the same opportunities as kids who grew up in more privileges areas.”

She is in the process of submitting a proposal regarding a pre-university music syllabus on improving the quality of music education in South Africa, to the National Arts Council.

Ashleigh September, Creative Arts Teacher and spearhead behind the Music Department at Athlone High School. Picture: Supplied

“They have the talent, they just need the resources,” said September.

If there are any individuals or groups interested in donating towards the development of the Athlone HS music department, please contact September at +27 81 451 1355 or the school at +27 21 637 6930.

[email protected]

Cape Argus