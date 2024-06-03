Athlone High School’s Book Fair to bring art and music to a single venue

Cape Town - Athlone High School is expected to bring books from a broad range of genres, art, photography and music to one venue at its inaugural Book Fair this weekend. The fair will cater for children, teenagers and adults with several local authors in attendance, including artists exhibiting their photographic and paint works and will be available to interact with visitors at the fair.

Part of the programme will include a cultural line-up featuring the school’s dance students - with music and poetry readings. The objective of the fair is to promote reading in addition to raising much-needed funds for school projects. Principal Vincent Hendricks said a mobile library will also be on site for those who are unable to purchase books.

Principal: Vincent Hendricks. Picture: supplied Visitors have been encouraged to detach from their cellphones and engage in conversation around books and art, while enjoying snacks which will be on sale. The fair will take place from 9am to 12pm on Saturday, June 8. “We are trying to promote reading at our school and in the community because we have discovered that the literacy levels are very low in the country and the systemic tests for English at Grades 3, 6, and 9 results are quite astounding, and it's an attempt to improve literacy amongst our peoplechildren, teenagers, and adults,” Hendricks said.

“It's not just for Athlone High School, it’s for everyone and also we have discovered that with the advent of social media and so many people being on their phones, it will be a way to get people talking, to stimulate conversation around books and people can come and browse and share books and maybe even swop.” Hendricks said they welcomed any donations in the form of second-hand and new books to be sold at the fair and have also appealed for funding in order to run a full-time library at the school. Its library doubles as a classroom and does not have a designated librarian.

However, retired educator, Nigel Mortley, who will be present with his mobile library at the fair, visits the school once a week allowing learners to borrow books for a period of three weeks. School Governing Body chairperson, Gabeba Hattas, said: “The aim is to help the community at large in improving reading and vocabulary. “So we decided to have this book fair to implement reading. We will have various books for everyone's interest.”