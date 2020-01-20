Hajie Ebrahim Badroodien, 86, a member of the Muslim League of South Africa, owner and founder of eatery Lady Bee and fervent supporter of the masjid and activities hosted by it, died early on Sunday.
Chairperson of the board, Sataar Parker, said Badroodien’s dedication and guidance right to the end would be sorely missed. “He was a man of vision. We always counted on his vision, guidance and wisdom to steer the mosque in the right direction.”
Parker said that through the department of community development, Badroodien was instrumental in acquiring the land on which the mosque was built 35 years ago.
A successful businessman, Badroodien and his wife Mariam founded the Lady Bee franchise.