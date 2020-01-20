Athlone mosque mourns loss of co-founder









Hajie Ebrahim Badroodien, 86. Cape Town - Masjidul Quds in Gatesville and the Muslim community mourned the loss of one of the masjid’s founders and the longest serving member of the Masjidul Quds trust board. Hajie Ebrahim Badroodien, 86, a member of the Muslim League of South Africa, owner and founder of eatery Lady Bee and fervent supporter of the masjid and activities hosted by it, died early on Sunday. Chairperson of the board, Sataar Parker, said Badroodien’s dedication and guidance right to the end would be sorely missed. “He was a man of vision. We always counted on his vision, guidance and wisdom to steer the mosque in the right direction.” Parker said that through the department of community development, Badroodien was instrumental in acquiring the land on which the mosque was built 35 years ago. A successful businessman, Badroodien and his wife Mariam founded the Lady Bee franchise.

The couple have been serving the community for decades through initiatives such as the soup kitchen they established 30 years ago. It feeds over 5000 people from destitute communities each week.

Parker said Badroodien exuded positivity. He was never a man of despair.

The funeral procession left Badroodien’s house in Penlyn Estate for prayers at Masjidul Quds and he was buried at the Pooke Road cemetery.

“May God grant him a very high place in Paradise and place fortitude in the heart of his wife, Mariam, all of his children and family members,” said Parker.

[email protected]

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to ([email protected]) or [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.