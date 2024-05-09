Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLCape ArgusNewsOpinionLifestyleSportLead SAMotoringCycle TourThe Dignity Project
Independent Online | Capeargus
Search IOL
IOLCape ArgusNewsOpinionLifestyleSportLead SAMotoringCycle TourThe Dignity Project
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Thursday, May 9, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Athlone resident to launch first her first poetry book

Surrey Estate resident Naahid Nakidien will be launching her first poetry book, ‘Gifts from a Whispering Soul: A Poetic Journey of Transformation’ at 11am on Saturday at the Bo-Kaap Cultural Hub.

Surrey Estate resident Naahid Nakidien will be launching her first poetry book, ‘Gifts from a Whispering Soul: A Poetic Journey of Transformation’ at 11am on Saturday at the Bo-Kaap Cultural Hub.

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - An Athlone resident is preparing to introduce her debut poetry book to the public this weekend.

Naahid Nakidien, from Surrey Estate, will be launching her first poetry book, Gifts from a Whispering Soul: A Poetic Journey of Transformation at 11am on Saturday at the Bo-Kaap Cultural Hub, where the self-publishing author originally hails from.

Nakidien is a registered life coach, nursing sister and arts producer. She is also the founder of O’dacity Films with her late sister, Zulfah Otto- Sallies, contributing to film and theatre productions globally.

The book explores themes of personal growth and empowerment, as she reflects on her journey as a coach, poet and artist.

Nakidien started writing poetry in 2004 while residing in Dubai and while the idea for a book had been lingering for a few years, she shared that she was only “brave enough” to start putting pen to paper in November 2023.

“As a Life coach l always used poetry as metaphors and used my own poetry as inspiration and motivation to my clients,” she said,

The book will be available for purchase at the launch at a cost of R250 and via Takealot and Amazon. Signed copies can also be ordered through Whatsapp on 084 661 7693.

[email protected]

Cape Argus

Related Topics:

Cape TownBook Review