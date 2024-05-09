Athlone resident to launch first her first poetry book

Cape Town - An Athlone resident is preparing to introduce her debut poetry book to the public this weekend. Naahid Nakidien, from Surrey Estate, will be launching her first poetry book, Gifts from a Whispering Soul: A Poetic Journey of Transformation at 11am on Saturday at the Bo-Kaap Cultural Hub, where the self-publishing author originally hails from.

Nakidien is a registered life coach, nursing sister and arts producer. She is also the founder of O’dacity Films with her late sister, Zulfah Otto- Sallies, contributing to film and theatre productions globally. The book explores themes of personal growth and empowerment, as she reflects on her journey as a coach, poet and artist. Nakidien started writing poetry in 2004 while residing in Dubai and while the idea for a book had been lingering for a few years, she shared that she was only “brave enough” to start putting pen to paper in November 2023.

“As a Life coach l always used poetry as metaphors and used my own poetry as inspiration and motivation to my clients,” she said, The book will be available for purchase at the launch at a cost of R250 and via Takealot and Amazon. Signed copies can also be ordered through Whatsapp on 084 661 7693. [email protected]