Cape Town - Tenants occupying Athlone Stadium are up in arms after being locked out of the building in the ongoing saga of their occupation. “This time, no timeous notice was given and the action of the city speaks of ‘kragdadigheid’, something reminiscent of the apartheid apparatus,” said Noore Nacerodien, representing the disgruntled occupants.

Nacerodien said the city did not seem to have a coherent plan with Athlone Stadium.

“The stadium holds so much history, yet the city has become ignorant of it. In February 2019, the city - via the first citizen of the metro, mayor Plato - stated that ‘no tenant would be evicted’.

“Three months later, and the city and its officials suffer from amnesia. We have just seen an affidavit in which a city employer stated that ‘the mayor had no authority to issue such an instruction’. We want to place on record that we are not interested in party turf wars at the expense of service delivery,” Nacerodien said.

In May, the city said the stadium would be closed for annual pitch maintenance and other general work between May 15 and August 15. This was to ensure the stadium’s readiness for the soccer season in August.

Mayor Dan Plato said the tenants had been in frequent engagements with the officials. “According to my knowledge, they informed the officials that they would move out of their own accord.

“They have run everywhere, and we have explained to them that the building is non-compliant, which falls under national government’s jurisdiction,” Plato said. “If a brick falls on one of their heads, the city will be liable.”

