Atlantis massacre survivors fear for their lives as shooters remain free

Cape Town - Survivors of the Atlantis mass shooting which resulted in the deaths of five men, with five others hospitalised are living in fear as the unknown suspects remain free. This weekend the local community will bury the victims but have questioned why more than a week later, no arrests have been made.

The incident last Wednesday saw the complete closure of Old Mamre Road as police scoured the scene for clues and grieving families arrived to find their loved ones struggling to stay alive. At the time it was revealed that the victims were returning home after spending the day at Silwerstroom Beach. While travelling home in four cars they were allegedly ambushed by gunmen who opened fire on the vehicles. The cars carried alleged gang members, and youngsters from the local community who had hitched a ride from the beach. The shooting claimed the lives of Kyle Nicholas, Luciano Watson, Dyllan Johannes, Dillon Thomas and Sergio Baron while five others were hospitalised.

Relatives of one of the men, who asked not to be named, said: “The whole community is living in fear and especially the survivors. We heard that four were arrested and released again and to date the police have still not caught the guys. Three of those who were injured have already been discharged from hospital and one is fighting for his life. The surgery of the last one went well. We are not seeing any progress in the case and this weekend alone we will bury four people and just nothing from the police”. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed no arrests have been made and said: “It is normal procedure that people of interest will be taken in for interrogation during the course of the investigation.” [email protected]