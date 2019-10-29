Cyril Dicks, 59, a spokesperson at the Atlantis police station was the guest speaker on Friday in at a Breast Cancer Awareness Month event.
The Health Department statement for the breast cancer campaign in South Africa, which concluded on Thursday, mentioned that it reflected a nationwide drive by public and private healthcare structures to raise awareness of this debilitating disease across all races and class structures.
“I’m not speaking as a police captain but as Cyril Dicks. Cancer in my family is rife.
“We were 10 children, of which five died of cancer.