Atlantis police officer shares his cancer story, and warning for men









Cyril Dicks Cape Town - A police officer from Atlantis who survived breast cancer has warned other men to change their attitudes and that breast cancer did not just affect women but also men. Cyril Dicks, 59, a spokesperson at the Atlantis police station was the guest speaker on Friday in at a Breast Cancer Awareness Month event. The Health Department statement for the breast cancer campaign in South Africa, which concluded on Thursday, mentioned that it reflected a nationwide drive by public and private healthcare structures to raise awareness of this debilitating disease across all races and class structures. “I’m not speaking as a police captain but as Cyril Dicks. Cancer in my family is rife. “We were 10 children, of which five died of cancer.

“My mother, second eldest sister and my youngest sister were all diagnosed with breast cancer.

“At the age of 20 I was in the police college when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I still joked about it and said I’m going to be lopsided now. The bottom line is men mustn’t think that it will never ever happen to you,” Dicks said.

He added that four weeks after the lump was removed it showed that there was no cancer in his body any more. He still goes annually for a test.

It took Dicks 13 years after the operation to take off a shirt on the beach.

Reflecting on the day when he was diagnosed, Dicks said: “I thought I was going to die. I live my life each and every day to mean something to somebody and I don’t wait for death to come and fetch me.

“I want to tell everyone don’t wait for God to fetch you, because at the end of the day you can live another 30 to 40 years.

“Be aware that the medical field has grown so much that we must not hesitate to go for a test.”

The event was arranged by private local nurse Olivia Pharao and attended by at least 50 residents including a member of the Department of Health.

Dicks was supposed to perform a song but instead stunned the everyone by sharing his breast cancer experience.

Everyone commended him for his courage and added that all at the event should use the information shared to educate the Atlantis community.

According to the National Cancer Registry, one in 27 women are at risk of being diagnosed in their lifetime. Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said that an increase in males diagnosed with breast cancer had been noted and urged anyone who had a history of breast cancer in the family to get screened.

