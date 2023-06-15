Attackers took away my smile and confidence, says Nyanga artist

Cape Town - An up-and-coming hip-hop artist is asking for donations to fix his smile after he was left disfigured in an attack. Luvo “Jiji” Martin was battered by two unknown assailants on Sunday. They threw bricks at him, damaging his face and knocking out six teeth.

The musician reached out to his Facebook friends and fans and asked for donations to fix the damage inflicted by his attackers. “I was walking from the studio at about 8.30pm and heard people calling me, not by my name but they just wanted me to stop. One of them ran up to me and grabbed me. He said I think I’m a superstar just because I’m making moves and trying to uplift the community. “They said I think I’m better than them because I am doing music. While I was busy speaking to this guy, the other one picked up a brick and smashed it in my face.”

Martin said he fell to the ground and then both men attacked him. Luvo “Jiji” Martin after he was attacked by two assailants: Picture: Supplied “I tried to fight back while on the ground but I could see that I was going to lose all my teeth.

“I managed to get up and run for my life. I don’t know how I survived. “I keep going back to the day and remember screaming my father’s name. He died when I was four,” said the emotional muso who is now forced to eat soft food as some of his teeth were cracked. “I went to the local clinics but they couldn’t help me and I researched and found a dentist in the city centre that will charge me R5 000.

“I’m set to independently release my debut album on my birthday, today. “I’m in great pain and trying to raise funds to fix my teeth because most of my top teeth are broken and damaged from the bricks that thrown at my face. “I can’t even look at myself in the mirror anymore without breaking down and crying. I can’t even perform on stage without having anxiety. This incident has ruined my confidence, including my life because I’m always hiding,” he said.