Attacks on City of Cape Town law enforcement and emergency staff not ceasing

Cape Town - In the wake of volatile taxi protests in local communities, the City of Cape Town’s portfolio committee on safety and security has once again denounced attacks on its enforcement and emergency services staff. Portfolio committee chairperson Mzwakhe Nqavashe lamented the ongoing violence, saying that the senseless attacks should be regarded as attacks on the community.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nqavashe made the statement following a committee meeting held by the safety and security portfolio earlier this week. “The City has a responsibility to do more to contribute to a safer community and to ensure that drivers of vehicles adhere to the relevant road traffic by-laws and regulations. “Our enforcement staff face dangerous situations daily. While this comes with the enforcement and security environment when vehicles are stoned, and officers are stopped in pursuit of criminals, it becomes extremely difficult to protect law-abiding citizens.”

During the meeting, reference was also made to the effectiveness of the amended traffic by-law to create a safer road environment by enforcing the by-law equally throughout the metropole, according to the City. The City’s implementation of its revised traffic by-law came into question earlier this week when taxi associations said the City was using it to crack down on minibus taxis, and Amaphela taxis in local communities. Nqavashe said: “Attacks on fire service personnel often go further than verbal abuse, physical attacks and the destruction of vehicles. These selfish acts deprive those members of the community who could be in a life-threatening situation.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Damaging and destroying vehicles is destroying valuable assets that are needed to help those who could be in trouble. Communities have a responsibility to allow staff members to serve and protect. “We will work closely with communities to put a stop to those who prefer violent behaviour above meaningful dialogue and disrupt, intimidate and destroy,” Nqavashe said. Last month, while reporting back on its response times, the fire and rescue services said that among the factors hampering the arrival of officials were the attacks on firefighters.

Story continues below Advertisement

Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said: “Attacks on firefighters continue unabated, and in most instances, vehicles are stoned en route to incidents, fire crews are hindered in the execution of their duties on the scene, or, as we saw in Langa earlier this year, fire hoses were cut. “So, in many instances, fire crews will wait for an enforcement escort before going into areas, which, needless to say, affects their response times.” [email protected]