SMOKED OUT: Various items were destroyed in the blaze. Picture: Jack Lestrade/Daily Voice

Cape Town - Authorities are investigating how a fire started at a church in Eerste River, which gutted the building and left the flock without a home now. The blaze broke out at about 9pm on Tuesday while residents stood in shock as the African Methodist Church in Kleinvlei went up in flames.

Residents immediately called the fire brigade but the flames spread quickly and destroyed the interior of the church, burning everything including musical instruments locked up in a tower room and wooden pews.

Residents say the church, which is situated on the corner of Impala and Springbok Road has been a haven for the community.

Traumatised caretakers, church Pastor Clive van der Heever and congregants waited until after 11pm when Fire and Rescue Services finally managed to contain the flames, hoping to save something but everything inside the church was lost.

The caretaker, only known as Uncle Dougie, explains no one was in the building when the fire started.

BURNT-OUT SHELL: The inside of the African Methodist Church in Kleinvlei, Eerste River, was totally destroyed.

Benches

“This was a sad day. I got a call to say the church is on fire and rushed to get here, calling everyone I know and the fire department,” he says.

“The benches, the altar, the walls, curtains and all the instruments have gone up in smoke.

“We are just lucky nobody got hurt.

“We don’t know yet how the fire started, but we hope to get some clarity from the Fire Chief.”

Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says four fire engines responded..

At 9.20pm, the City’s Fire and Rescue Services received a call reporting a church building is alight on the corner of Impala and Springbok Road, Kleinvlei, Eerste River.

“Upon arrival, the first arriving officer and crew reported a church building well alight and then proceeded to request for back-up assistance from other nearby fire stations.

“A total of four fire engines, two water tankers, a rescue vehicle and 26 staff members were on scene.

“The fire was extinguished after 11pm and a building inspector was requested to assess the structural integrity of the structure.

“No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.”

[email protected]

Daily Voice