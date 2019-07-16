Amina Okpara Picture: Vincent Cruywagen/Cape Argus

Cape Town - Amina Okpara, a Cape Town orphanage manager who is facing charges for contravening the Immigration Act and conspiracy to commit fraud, also goes by the names of Funguh Okpara, Amina Foguh Enyegue and Adeline Funguh Mankaa all born December 12, 1970. This evidence is in an affidavit by Adrian Jackson an immigration officer at the Department of Home Affairs that was handed in on Monday, at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. Okpara, manager at the defunct Al-Noor Orphanage centre, is also the holder of two South African passports and held a Cameroon passport under the name Adeline Funguh Mankaa.

The evidence was presented during her bail application. Prosecutor Adiel Jansen is opposing bail on the basis of her nature to commit fraud and the fact the she is a flight risk.

But her lawyer Andre Johnstone is arguing that the State does not have a strong case against his client.

The accused was arrested on June 14 after a sting operation by the Hawks. Two days later the orphanage was shut down and 17 children removed by the Department of Social Development. Okpara is accused of redirecting donor funds into her bank accounts.

“She (the accused) arrived in South Africa on March 17, 1997 where she was joined by her foreign spouse Mohamed Mustapha Enyegue. They applied for political asylum as a family.

“On January 15, 2002 Amina and her husband, Enyegue, had a daughter. She initially indicated that she was married to Enyegue according to Muslim rites in Cameroon. But during 2003 in an affidavit said that she was never married to Mustapha Enyegue,” Jackson said.

Jackson said in June, he was requested by the investigating officer to verify the status of Amina Okpara. It was then that another marriage to a South African citizen named Cedric Madien emerged.

“While conducting an interview pertaining to how she acquired her residency, she remained persistent that she was married to Madien since July 24, 2003. In May 2005 she received permanent residency based on her marriage to Madien,” Jackson said.

“They divorced on May 23, 2011. At no stage did she mention to me that the marriage to Madien was indeed a marriage of convenience,” he said.

She married her current husband, Shadrack Nonso Okpara, at Home Affairs in Mamelodi in 2015. According to Jackson the manner in which she married Madien and Shadrack Okpara is under investigation.

