Autism community pleads for government to make lockdown concessions

Cape Town - Eight South African autism lobby organisations that work at different levels of support and community activism started a petition asking the government to consider the needs of autistic people in their lockdown planning.

The organisations recently wrote to the president pleading with him to consider the autism community during the lockdown. The groups are pleading for concessions to restore much-needed routine and access to support services for autistic people and their families.

Action in Autism chairperson Liza Aziz said the lockdown has had a devastating impact on autistic people and their families.

“Routine and predictability is very important to people with autism. It gives them a sense of control over their world and helps them maintain self-control. With the lockdown their routines have been completely disrupted, creating anxiety and fear of the unknown.

“Their mental health and that of their caregivers is suffering. There are many single parents in this community who don’t have a support person or a respite person to help them - they are alone with their autistic child or adult, and taking strain,” she said.