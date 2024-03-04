Autistic man found dead in bush just metres from his home

A community-led search for a well-loved autistic resident from Pelican Park ended tragically when his body was found in a bush just metres from his home on Friday night. Cameron Naidoo, 23, was found stabbed to death after he was reported missing by his mother Tamla Naidoo on Thursday.

Following up on several leads of his whereabouts, Tamla had watched CCTV footage from residents' properties that showed Cameron walking with a man known to the family in the direction of the bush. “A large group of people went to the bush and because we knew that was sort of like the area, they found his body within ten minutes,” Tamla said. “They brought me home, I wasn't even there when they fetched the body. I asked my family if the body left.”

Cameron’s body was found with multiple stab wounds and his hands and feet were tied. His cellphone was also missing and was not found at the crime scene. Cameron Naidoo. Police spokesperson, FC Van Wyk, said they were investigating a murder.

“According to reports, SAPS members were on duty when they received a complaint of murder. “On their arrival at the crime scene they found the deceased lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds to his body. His hands were tied up with a black belt. “The motive for this incident forms part of the police investigation. The suspect/s are yet to be arrested.”

A heartbroken Tamla said Cameron was expected to start an internship next week following the completion of his learnership at a training programme for persons with intellectual disabilities and learning challenges. “It was going to be for cleaning and hygiene. He was going to clean around the Living Link and help out,” she said. A relative said Cameron belonged to the close-knit community and would be missed by everyone.