Avid 22-year-old cyclist Adam Jacobs to cycle through Africa for mental health

Cape Town - Avid Cape Town cyclist Adam Jacobs, 22, is gearing up to cycle through 34 African countries to raise R100 000 in aid of mental health programmes for the youth. Known for establishing his “Chasing Adam” brand and social media messaging to “get out there and get moving”, Jacobs is taking his bicycling passion to another level by setting off on the mammoth journey over the African continent, leaving on Saturday.

“We all know someone, including ourselves, who has faced mental health battles. Some of us have even lost people to suicide in our circles,” said Jacobs. “The youth globally are showing increasing signs of decreased mental health and in South Africa the socio-economic situation and the normal stresses experienced by the youth of today exacerbate the need for increased awareness of the importance of mental health, the support available, and to make sure that everyone knows that they can reach out and are not alone,” he said. This ride is his brainchild to raise funds for the Waves for Change (W4C) non-profit company, who have five surfing hubs in the Western and Eastern Cape. Their Surf Therapy programmes focus on providing mental health support to children and youths from under-served communities.

“I will have limited digital connectivity and am also consciously restricting my daily digital engagement. This ride is about facing fear, overcoming hardships, learning to be present and appreciating the smaller things in life. I don’t wish to experience it via my phone,” said Jacobs, who is aiming to raise R100 000 for Waves for Change. Organisation relationships and event manager Tania Bailey, said: “We are so honoured that Adam has chosen us as the beneficiary of his fundraising effort. It costs around R10 000 a child for them to complete the full Surf Therapy programme and aftercare service, so that R100 000 will benefit 10 children. “With each child that benefits, there is a ripple effect. They are more self-confident and equipped to tackle life on life’s terms, which positively impacts their own families and communities.”

Jacobs will embark on his journey on Saturday at 10am outside Rook Cycles in Bree Street. The route will take him through 34 countries and he intends to document his journey through weekly reflective blog posts and social media. To support Jacob’s fundraising efforts, visit www.givengain.com/project/adam-raising-funds-for-waves-forchange-surf-therapy-npc-75375