Avid Bok fan dies of a suspected heart attack moments after final whistle

Cape Town - He was so excited about the Springboks winning the World Cup. His dream was to meet the team one day, but sadly, he suffered a heart attack shortly after the final whistle on Saturday. The Springboks clinched their fourth World Cup trophy in dramatic style on Saturday after beating longtime rivals New Zealand 12-11 in the final.

However, minutes after the final whistle blew, well-known Bok supporter Andrew van Wyk, 58, died of a suspected heart attack while celebrating in the street with his Macassar community. His sad wife, Catherina, said that one moment they were celebrating the Springbok's victory, and the next she found Andrew's body lying in the street. “We watched the match together and he was very happy in the house. When it came to the end and he saw the final score, he still told me, ‘I told you South Africa is going to win’.”

She said Andrew went outside and moments later shocked neighbours came to call her. “When I got there he was already lying there, it wasn’t nice.” The father of three’s cause of death is yet to be made known.

Catherina says although her husband was in relatively good health, she suspects it may have been a heart attack, as her hubby was very excited after the win. “He was excited about the win just like he was for all the other matches. He had this happiness about him.” His son Aldrich said his father was looking forward to meeting the Springboks one day.

"He told me that if the Boks win and tour the different provinces, he wants to meet them. But that won't happen now," he said. The Springboks will be touring the streets of Cape Town on Friday, giving people a chance to see the players and get a glimpse of the illustrious Webb Ellis trophy. The procession will move through the streets of the City CBD, Langa and Bonteheuwel, preceded by a mini concert on the Grand Parade in front of the City Hall at 10am.