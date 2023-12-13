Awqaf SA 100 Youth Cricket Tournament aims to grow the sport and cricketing talent

Cape Town - One of the hottest youth sporting events on the calendar is set to kick off this week. Awqaf SA, in conjunction with Primrose Cricket Club, will host its eagerly anticipated Awqaf SA 100 Youth Cricket Tournament that will take place from December 14 to 18.

The tournament in its eighth year will feature multiple categories, catering to the Under 12,14, 16 and 18 age groups as well as an under-19 girls division to shine the light on young cricketing talent. On Monday, Awqaf SA introduced the Awqaf SA 100 Youth Cricket Tournament to the public, and tournament stakeholders including team managers and prominent representatives from the community were present at the Newlands cricket grounds. Awqaf SA’s CEO, Mickaeel Collier said that the tournament aims to continue growing the sports

“We believe in investing in the well-being of our communities, and the Awqaf SA 100 Youth Cricket Tournament exemplifies our commitment to fostering unity through sports,” Collier said. The three-day cricket contest goes beyond the boundaries of the cricket field, aiming to forge social cohesion and bring diverse communities together. LAUNCH: Young players ready for cricket this long weekend Awqaf SA 100 Youth Cricket Tournament serves as a platform for young athletes to not only display their cricketing prowess but also foster a sense of unity and camaraderie among participants and spectators alike.

The matches consist of 100 balls per innings, in a five-ball over with 20 overs per team. Noor Abrahams, a youth convenor at Primrose Cricket Club said that this year there is a huge excitement around the tournament. “We are looking forward to playing a tournament in a very good spirit but yet competitive.

“They always say it's a friendly tournament but I know at the end of the day it comes down to bragging rights, making friends and hosting families,” Abrahams said. Meanwhile, the tournament also aligns with Awqaf SA’s broader mission, emphasising the role of sports in creating positive social change. Shafiek Noordien, Western Province Cricket Association further encouraged the youngsters to maintain their discipline at the upcoming tournament.