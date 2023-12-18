Awqaf SA Youth Cricket Fest lives up to expectation

Cape Town - Cricket lovers were spoilt with four days of thrilling youth cricket action at the Awqaf SA Youth 100 Ball Cricket Tournament. The tournament, in its eighth year, took place from December 14 to 18 at the Primroses Cricket Club and several other venues in the City.

This year the tournament featured an array of multiple categories, including Under 12, 14, 16 and 18 age groups as well as an U19 girls division. Zaynoel Bawa, the tournament secretary, reported the participation of over 600 young players from 30 teams. “Notably, this year saw the introduction of an under-19 ladies category, with Victoria Cricket Club clinching the title by defeating Mutual Cricket Club in the finals.

“In the under-12 category, Ottomans Cricket Club walked away with top honours after an exciting final against Primroses,” Bawa said. Solomon Makhosana won the under-14 final against Cravenby while the under-16 final was won by Primrose who clinched the trophy from Durbanville. Chairperson of Belhar Cricket Club, Darryl Wymers, described the event as thrilling and exciting.

"The tournament was well organised and our under-12s enjoyed every minute. We will definitely be back next year," Williams said. Despite the cricket action, Awqaf SA, initiated the tournament to utilise cricket as a vehicle for unity and sportsmanship, ensuring an inclusive platform. Fish Rite Hanover Park Cricket Club's Nuraan Abrahams added: "What stood out for me was the incredible teamwork. Each player brought their best to the field, fostering a strong sense of unity within our team.

“Moreover, the sportsmanship was exceptional, making every game a true testament to fair play and respect for opponents.” The tournament was also to honouring Cricket Legacies as the cricketing legacy of Primroses Cricket Club, the club management renamed two cricketing pitches after cricketing greats Rushdie Magiet and Abduraghmaan “Lefty” Adams, along with dedicating the spectator stand in honour of Saait Magiet. This gesture pays tribute to the founding members of Primroses Cricket Club and symbolises strength, resilience, and unity within the club. Bawa adds that the support of partners, sponsors, volunteers, and community clubs, played a pivotal role in making the tournament a success.