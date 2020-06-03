Ayesha and her sister, Toufiekah Roode help feed Bonteheuwel's vulnerable

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - What started as just a conversation between two sisters early one morning has now grown into a fully functional feeding scheme to feed Bonteheuwel’s vulnerable and less fortunate. For 17-year old matric student Ayesha Roode the decision to step up and help those who had less than her was not one she pondered for too long. Ayesha and her sister, Toufiekah Roode, have for the past few weeks been running a successful feeding scheme initiative from their parents’ house in Bonteheuwel. The two sisters wake up early every day to prepare hot porridge, which they then distribute among people in need. On every second day, with the support of their family, neighbours, donors and the Bonteheuwel Community Development Forum, they work to prepare home-cooked meals which they share with the less fortunate in the community.

Ayesha said: “I wanted to help those who don’t have, and when I realised that there was some mealie meal in the kitchen, I decided that I’d begin the very next morning.

“My sister and I woke up the following morning and we prepared the porridge, and a lot of people turned up. The fact that we were able to help them motivated me to continue and inspired me to work with others for the greater good.”

Bonteheuwel Development Forum chairperson Henrietta Abrahams said that working with the two sisters had been an amazing experience.

“Their energy and commitment to our cause and vision to build a safe, healthy and prosperous Bonteheuwel was amazing.

“It’s youth such as the Roode sisters that makes our everyday hustle to serve our people’s needs and bread-and-butter issues, literally and figuratively, so worthwhile.”

However, for the feeding scheme to keep running, the Roode sisters are in need of donations and sponsorships to help them in their efforts.

“We need more donations and funds to keep the feeding scheme open. There are many more people who we can help, and I want to keep helping. Please donate and share with those who have less,” urged Ayesha.

To donate to the initiative contact 0843890991.

[email protected]