Azapo Western Cape leader Mzimkhulu Nojozi ‘killed by extortionists’

Cape Town - Cape Town extortionists have claimed their latest victim, this time prominent Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) Western Cape leader Mzimkhulu Nojozi, who was gunned down near his home in Gugulethu allegedly for refusing to give in to demands. Nojozi, 63, was a senior interpreter at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court and a long-serving Azapo member.

According to the party, he was instrumental in the Gun Free Society Campaign. It is alleged that Nojozi was shot and killed by a group of youngsters after he refused to pay a “protection fee” demanded by extortionists for his flat rentals. According to Azapo president Nelvis Qekema, Nojozi told his comrades a few days before his death that he was visited by “young boys” who demanded he share the rent paid by the tenants in his backyard flats with them.

“Many people have died in Western Cape townships because they refused to be robbed of their meagre earnings by the thugs who terrorise the black communities,” Qekema said, adding that the government didn’t seem to have a strategy to fight the crime. Gugulethu Community Policing Forum (CPF) spokesperson Linda Khabeni said residents were calling for the government to deploy more law enforcement personnel to combat extortion in the province. Khabeni said the forum’s deputy chairperson, Lulama Dinginto, was gunned down in her home by an extortionist in December.

“We are tired of this thing. We are in a war zone with criminals. How many people must die in Gugulethu (before) the government realises that something has to be done? Can the police or the army please deploy their reservists,” Khabeni said. Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said the province was doing all it could to end extortion-related incidents. “In this province, we have an integrated extortion committee, which compromises the Western Cape government, the City of Cape Town and SAPS, and part of the reason why we have established this committee is to ensure we combat these types of crimes. I maintain that we need greater police visibility, while SAPS should also use their intelligence optimally.

“This will go a long way to prevent murders such as these. I encourage residents to report all extortion attempts and matters on 0800 31 44 44, so that perpetrators of this and all other related crimes can be arrested and convicted,” said Allen. Azapo Western Cape secretary Thole Somdaka said Nojozi’s love for black people could be traced to his active involvement in black community development programmes throughout his life. “Azapo is on record that guns are the primary stimulus behind the high crime rates, murders, car hijacking, rape and robberies for almost 20 years. Sadly, he was killed by the same gun and the bullet that he was advocating against,” said Somdaka.

Police said the murder was being investigated. “Police attended to the crime scene, and upon arrival they found a man lying on the street with a gunshot wound sustained to his body. “The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” said spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana. Nojozi’s family described him as a family man who dedicated his life to serving his community. “He was a pillar of strength not just for his family but for the entire community,” said Monwabisi Nojozi.