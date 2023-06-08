B97 route chairperson becomes third taxi boss gunned down in three months

Cape Town - Siyabulela Mandyoli, who was the chairperson of Codeta-Paarl Taxi Alliance (Pata), was shot dead on Tuesday evening. The taxi boss, who played a key role in the restoration of the contentious B97 route, was gunned down in Paarl.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Mbekweni police were investigating a murder case following the shooting incident at about 4.30pm in Phokeng Street, Mbekweni, which claimed the life of the 52-year-old man. “The motive for this incident is suspected to be taxi-related. Detectives of the provincial serious and violent crime: taxi violence unit, are questioning several people in a bid to apprehend those responsible.” SA National Taxi Council provincial chairperson Mandla Hermanus said: “Mr Mandyoli was a key figure during the negotiations that led to the reopening of the B97 route from Mbekweni to Bellville, after a deadly conflict that had led to the closure of the route.

“He had been instrumental in ensuring that there was peaceful co-existence among the two taxi associations operating Mbekweni (Cata and Codeta). His death has robbed the industry of a leader who was working hard to eradicate violence in the minibus taxi industry in the Western Cape. “As Santaco we convey our deepest condolences to his family. We call on our members who might have information to assist law enforcement agencies so that the killers can be arrested and brought to justice.” Hermanus appealed to their operators to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.

MEC for Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie condemned the killing. “We are deeply saddened by this ruthless crime, and strongly condemn any form of violence within the public transport industry. Our Western Cape Mobility Department is supporting the investigation by the police, with senior officials participating in an urgent briefing on the matter this morning. “They will also meet with the industry leadership over the next couple of days to assess the situation and establish the relevant facts.” He added that the incident was a blow to transport operations in the area.

“I am extremely concerned about the impact on commuters. Minibus taxi services continued to operate yesterday, with increased security presence by authorities in Mbekweni, surrounding areas and at the Bellville public transport interchange,” said Mackenzie. “The signing of the memorandum of agreement ended years of conflict between the two associations for control of route B97. Both parties agreed to co-exist and to jointly provide services on this route.” The MEC said they had asked the police to prioritise this case.