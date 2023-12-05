Baboon spotted walking tall in Southfield area

Cape Town - Residents from the Southern Suburbs had a not-so-friendly visitor passing through their area on Monday morning, as a baboon was spotted in Southfield.

The baboon, believed to be a dispersing male, was captured roaming the streets like he owned them. On Sunday, the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS SA) issued an alert to residents of a baboon in the Diep River area. Allan Perrins, spokesperson for the AWS, said that this was a perfectly natural behaviour compared to a baboon that finds itself displaced.

“In simple terms, he has reached an important milestone in his development and is looking to establish new relationships. “What is complicating his journey and making it quite perilous is traversing suburbia, where he is likely to encounter intolerance, ignorance and a host of other dangers,” Perrins explained. “In our opinion, we should help him overcome these unnatural obstacles and show extreme tolerance, especially if he is a young dispersing male.

Pictures sent to the Cape Argus show the baboon strolling around Southfield and climbing on the rooftops before he was captured by the City’s service provider, NCC. Spotted: The baboon was seen roaming the streets as well as some of the roofs of homes in the area. Picture:Supplied. The baboon was safely lured into a cage after he was caught on the field at the corner of Victoria and Prince George Drive near Grassy Park. “This would mean (the experts) having to catch him for consideration for relocation to a new receptive troop with no alpha male or with an old resident alpha or perhaps even his return to his home range,” Perrins said.

“Remember, baboons are not predators. “All he wants is a safe passage and that is a near impossible task that we as their custodians must help him navigate and accomplish in the best interests of the species.” Some residents from parts of Cape Town have encountered baboons in their communities and either killed or injured several of them.