Cape Town - An eight-month-old baby has died after a fire gutted a home in Woodstock in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said: "The City’s Fire and Rescue services responded to Pine Road at around 1.53am this morning where we had a wendy house destroyed by a fire.

"One female infant who is around 8 months old sustained fatal burns.

"The cause of the fire is undetermined," Layne said.

Just last week two children died after a fire broke out in a block of flats in Chestnut Place, Belhar. Zyaad and Zarha Johnson died after sustaining fatal burns on the third floor of the block of flats.

It's believed that the two children were playing with matches and a bottle, which is believed to have resulted in the flat going up in flames.

