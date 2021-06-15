Baby girl dumped by her parents after they had an argument in Manenberg

Cape Town - Police have confirmed that an infant girl was found abandoned in Manenberg at the weekend. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that the baby girl was found abandoned behind Grieta Court in Manenberg on Sunday.

“The baby girl was dumped by her parents after they had an argument. The 1-year-old baby girl has been removed by social workers and placed at a place of safety. No criminal case has been opened subject to preliminary enquiries by social workers,” said Van Wyk. The condition of the infant is unclear. The Manenberg Gangwatch Facebook group posted that the infant was found behind the Library at Grieta Court. According to the Sherwood Park Neighbourhood Watch member, Shaheed Francis, the mother of the child was located on Sunday night. Manenberg Safety Forum chairperson Roegchanda Pascoe said the mother was found intoxicated.

“The law should take its course. We must send out a strong message that that is not allowed. We are not going to allow parents not to take care and responsibility for their children. A case should be made against her for negligence. “As a state, we don't want to remove children from their parents but parents should take ownership of their children and their realities.” Provincial Department of Social Development spokesperson Esther Lewis said that when babies are abandoned the Department of Social Development or a designated child protection agency must be informed.