Baby turtle from Hermanus 'lucky to be alive' after digesting plastic pieces

Cape Town - The Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation has called on people to cut out single-use plastic items after a turtle hatchling has been pooping out small pieces of plastic while undergoing rehabilitation.

The aquarium said that the hatchling arrived at its turtle rehabilitation centre on 1 July, after a member of the public found the turtle in Hermanus.

They said that while it is too early to tell the gender, they have been referring to the hatchling as "she". The foundation said that the gender of a turtle can only be determined once they are much older, with an ultrasound scan.

"Hatchling #32 arrived weighing a healthy 163g, however, there was clearly some issue with her, since she was found stranded. This issue became apparent when our turtle rehab team found a bunch of small plastic pieces in her rehab pool. Pictured below are all of the pieces that #32 pooped out, weighing a total of 0,3g.

"Since this picture was taken, she has pooped out even more. She is a lucky little turtle, as many are not able to pass plastic pieces like these, especially when they have sharp edges that can cause internal damage," the foundation said.