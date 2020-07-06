Backlog in elective surgeries for children due to Covid-19 pandemic, lockdown

Cape Town - The Smile Foundation says it has noted a backlog of surgeries, including plastic and reconstructive surgery for children, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. This has been the case for elective surgeries, where the time of surgery is agreed upon by patients and doctors. With tangible fears surrounding the pandemic, all elective surgeries have been postponed. Oncology and trauma cases have been prioritised for surgery during the lockdown. Smile Foundation chief executive Hedley Lewis said it was unclear when elective surgeries were expected to resume. “(This) not only puts hundreds of children needing life-changing surgery at a disadvantage, but the costs will run into hundreds of thousands of rands to try to catch up to pre-Covid levels of service,” he said. Lewis said a delay in surgeries could result in long-term issues - including not learning to speak correctly. “A long-term successful outcome for a cleft lip or palate means a baby needs to be operated on within the first 12 months, especially for speech development.”

Some mothers in rural areas have been offered surgeries for their young ones, but noted concerns with moving between their area and into the City for the surgery because of the virus.

The postponement of surgeries has also taken a psychological toll on patients and their families.

“The impact of the unknown has created an increase in anxiety as families await surgery dates. Every mother wants her child to be accepted and part of the family and communities which they live in,” said Lewis.

Rhiaadra, 2, from Upington, with the genetic disorder Apert’s Syndrome, was scheduled for surgery on June 2, but due to the lockdown and rising Covid-19 cases in the province, has had her surgery postponed.

Apert’s Syndrome involves the skull, the face and both hands and feet, with the fingers and toes fused, impairing functioning. Her surgery, which also includes creating more space for her brain to protect her eyes, has been postponed to September.

The foundation says it is in need of urgent funding to mitigate the financial impact caused by the backlog of surgeries, as well as to continue to provide support to families and healthcare workers. The foundation has also seen a major decrease in funding from donors due to economic uncertainty.

It has since created a raffle to be entered into a draw to win R100000. Tickets can be purchased on the Smile Foundation’s website for R100. Voluntary donations can be made via the website. The draw will take place on World Smile Day, Friday, October 2.

