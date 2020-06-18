Backlog of Western Cape Covid-19 tests at NHLS labs has been cleared

Cape Town - The backlog of Western Cape Covid-19 tests at the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) labs has been cleared. This was stated by Premier Alan Winde on Thursday, when he released the daily update on coronavirus statistics for the province. He said that the Western Cape Department of Health was notified on Thursday that all samples currently being processed at the NHLS labs in the Western Cape have been received in the past 48 hours. "This means that the backlog in testing, which reached up to 27 000 tests at its worst, has now been completely cleared. "We will continue to track the situation to determine whether the NHLS can continue to process tests without developing a new backlog before reviewing our decision to implement a risk adjusted testing strategy which focuses on providing testing to residents which need it most- including healthcare workers, those already in hospital, those over the age of 55, people in old aged homes and people with comorbidities which would put them at additional risk," he said.

"We thank the NHLS for their hard work to resolve the backlog and President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister Zweli Mkhize for intervening when the Western Cape raised their concerns about the backlogs."

Daily Coronavirus Update:

The Western Cape has recorded 71 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 1 276.

As of Thursday, 18 June, the Western Cape has 12 667 active Covid-19 cases, 46 951 confirmed cases and 32 953 recoveries. There are 1 470 people in hospital, of which 248 in ICU or high care.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the coronavirus continues to spread in the province.

The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.

